A rabies Q&A with Game and Fish regional supervisor Larry Phoenix

In light of some recent encounters a local rancher had with two bobcats, one testing positive for rabies and the other presumed to have rabies, the Chino Valley Review reached out to Larry Phoenix, Arizona Game and Fish Department Region III supervisor, and conducted a question and answer session regarding a potential outbreak of rabies in the quad-city area.

The following are Phoenix’s answers to our questions:

Q: Considering the recent encounters the local rancher had with the bobcats, would you say there is some sort of outbreak in the area?

A: “Rabies is one of those things that pops up when we have severe drought-type conditions and we’re in a situation like that now. You see [rabies] often in bats, skunks, foxes and bobcats. I do know in this situation there were two separate bobcats and one of them was tested and came up positive. The other one was too far gone by the time we got our hands on it to be able to test it. But based on the description and the video that was taken, it certainly looks like that second bobcat had rabies. So there’s obviously some form of rabies going around in that area. To call it an outbreak or something to that effect, we haven’t seen … it’s been 10, 15 years where skunks were turning up all over the place in Prescott and Flagstaff. Every day there would be another rabid skunk. Now that’s something where you see something like that, then you go, ‘OK, there’s absolutely some form of an outbreak.’ But it is not uncommon to have those kind of animals come across a case or two every year with rabies. It’s just Mother Nature doing business … It’s not really any call for alarm.”

Q: Is it true a person can contract rabies from proximity exposure, like through the air? Or drinking water from river, etc.?

A: “Usually it’s through some form of contact. As an example, obviously if a person was bit or scratched by a critter that has rabies, then they should go in and get shots or at least consult with a doctor. But if the rabid animal was eating or drinking out of their pet’s food bowls and then you’re picking it up and then there’s liquid that gets on you, that kind of contact, but not just droplets through the air. That’s not really a concern.”

Q: What are the risks of catching rabies?

A: “It is life-threatening. Whenever we have an animal that bites somebody or attacks somebody in whatever degree, scratches them, that’s always a concern, and we always advise that person to consult with a doctor.”

Q: What are the signs an animal might have rabies?

A: “You’ve got your telltale foaming, wet, saliva face. They can act lethargic. They can act aggressive, unnaturally aggressive. Not like wanting to chase down like predator-prey relationships. They just show no fear type of aggressive … If you see a bobcat, a fox, a skunk, a bat, any type of wildlife that is typically a nocturnal animal, and you see them roaming around in the middle of the day, that’s something you should be concerned about and you should make a call to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.”

Q. What can people do to avoid catching rabies?

A: “They need to do the best that they can to separate themselves from the animal. Now in most cases like this when the animals are rabid like that, they don’t act like your typical wildlife. They don’t see humans, fear humans or run away from humans. They don’t fear anything and they’ll just come right up and you can tell when an animal is sick like this because they show no fear to humans. So the best thing you can do is do whatever it takes to separate yourself from that wildlife and then call us, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, so we can come in there and get that critter and then have it tested.”

YCSO sends out reminder to vaccinate pets for rabies

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Yavapai County residents to vaccinate their pets for rabies because it could be a lifesaver, and Arizona law requires that dogs and cats be up to date with their shots.

It is important to note in cases where your pet has never been vaccinated and was exposed or bitten by a rabid animal, a 120-day quarantine is required by law in an approved facility at the owner’s expense.

CDC BACKGROUND ON RABIES

A rabies vaccine can prevent rabies. Rabies is mainly a disease of animals. Humans get rabies when they are bitten or scratched by infected animals. Wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes are the most-common source of human rabies infection in the United States.

Most rabies deaths in people are caused by bites from unvaccinated dogs. Rabies infects the central nervous system. After infection with rabies, at first there might not be any symptoms.

Weeks or even months after a bite, rabies can cause general weakness or discomfort, fever or headache.

As the disease progresses, the person may experience delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, hydrophobia (fear of water) and insomnia.

If a person does not receive appropriate medical care after an exposure, human rabies is almost always fatal. Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets, staying away from wildlife and seeking medical care after potential exposures and before symptoms start.

Before a license is issued for any dog in Yavapai County, the owner or a veterinarian must present proof of the vaccination by a veterinarian that documents owner information, a description of the dog and the date a revaccination is due.

PROCEDURES WHEN POTENTIALLY EXPOSED

What if your pet is bitten by a rabid animal? The Arizona Department of Health Services is given the authority by state statue to regulate the disposition of animals that have been exposed or bitten by a rabid animal. If this occurs, the procedure is as follows:

Determine whether the dog or cat is vaccinated against rabies.

1-Find out if the wild animal to which the dog/cat was exposed to is available for rabies testing.

2-If the wild animal is not available for testing, presume the wild animal is positive.

3-If the wild animal tests positive for rabies (or presumed positive), proceed as follows:

If the exposed dog/cat is currently vaccinated against rabies or overdue for a booster vaccination but has appropriate documentation of previous vaccination regardless of when the previous vaccination was given:

1-Notify local animal control.

2-Immediately take the dog/cat to a veterinarian for medical evaluation and booster vaccination.

3-Owner needs to provide veterinarian with appropriate documentation that shows the animal has been previously vaccinated with an approved rabies vaccine.

4-Confine the dog or cat under the owner’s control and observe closely for 45 days. The animal should be kept in a building, pen or escape-proof enclosure. The animal should only be removed from confinement on a leash and under supervision of a responsible adult.

5-At the first sign of illness or behavioral change, the animal should be taken to a veterinarian, and the health department and animal control should be contacted immediately.

If the exposed dog/cat has never been vaccinated against rabies:

1-Notify local animal control.

2-Consider immediate humane euthanasia OR;

3-Animal control will quarantine the animal for 120 days (four months) in an approved facility run by either a veterinarian or an animal shelter.

A. The owner is responsible for payment of all expenses related to the quarantine. This cost can be significant and is completely outside the purview of Animal Control personnel.



5-A veterinarian should vaccinate the animal against rabies upon entry into isolation or one month prior to release to comply with pre-exposure vaccination recommendations.

6-The quarantine is completed 120 days after the exposure.

