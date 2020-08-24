Prescott Fire to conduct live training at airport Aug. 27-29

The Prescott Fire Department will conduct live fire training at Prescott Regional Airport from Thursday, Aug. 27, through Saturday, Aug. 29, according to a press release.

As a result of this training, citizens and air travelers may see a plume of smoke or what appears to be an aircraft on fire at Prescott Regional Airport on the north side of the Airport between noon and 5 p.m. each day.

The annual training is required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to be completed by Airport Rescue & Firefighting (ARFF) personnel in order for the Airport to serve our community with commercial airline flights.

The Prescott Fire Department and the Airport Department regularly conduct these training exercises along with other training in order to maintain proficiency in the specialized tactics and equipment required to fight aircraft fires and to ensure compliance with Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.

The three, one-day training sessions will be provided by 139FIRE, utilizing a mobile propane-fed aircraft fire training simulator. The simulator is designed to replicate not only fire on and around the aircraft’s fuselage, but also require the response personnel to understand and properly operate equipment on an aircraft, such as door access, throttle controls, battery shut-offs and onboard extinguishing systems.

For more information on the live fire training, please contact Airport Administration at 928-777-1114 or by email at AirportAdministration@prescott-az.gov.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.