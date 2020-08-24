OFFERS
Obituary: Harold “Lefty” Vandervort

Harold “Lefty” Vandervort. (Courtesy)

Harold “Lefty” Vandervort. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 24, 2020 7:04 p.m.

Harold “Lefty” Vandervort passed away on August 20, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. He was 93.

He was born to Harold and Ada (Rogers) Vandervort on March 20,1927 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years in September of 2011. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark; daughter, Cheryl Anne and siblings, Roger, Mary Jo Jacquet and Carolyn Galusha.

Harold served his country in the later stages of World War II, training as an infantryman and combat medic in the Army Medical Corps., preparing for the invasion of Japan in November of 1945. He was a faithful member of St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for over 37 years.

He is survived by children, Daniel (Carol), Nancy, Marilyn Morano (Dave), all of Prescott, Mary Anne of St. George, Utah, Terry (Christy) of Prescott Valley and Phillip of Dewey-Humboldt. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley, Rachel, Samantha, Luke, Kayla, Jenna, Nathaniel, Matthew and great- grandchildren, Evelyn, Jamie, Mark, Ariya and Isla.

A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church on August 27, 2020. Interment to be at Chino Valley Cemetery after services.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Information provided by survivors.

