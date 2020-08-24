OFFERS
Daytime lane closures on Highway 89 south of Prescott scheduled for Aug. 26

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime rolling lane closures on north- and southbound State Route 89 between Ponderosa Park Road (milepost 308) and Walden Boulevard (milepost 294) while crews complete chip seal work. (ADOT/Courtesy)

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime rolling lane closures on north- and southbound State Route 89 between Ponderosa Park Road (milepost 308) and Walden Boulevard (milepost 294) while crews complete chip seal work. (ADOT/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: August 24, 2020 7:16 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime rolling lane closures on north- and southbound State Route 89 between Ponderosa Park Road (milepost 308) and Walden Boulevard (milepost 294) while crews complete chip seal work.

The preservation work, which protects against erosion and extends the life of the pavement, is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Lane closures will be 1 to 2 miles long with delays of approximately 15 minutes. Law enforcement will stop and direct drivers through the work zone. An 11-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while shoulder repair work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

