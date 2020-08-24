CVPD seeking help to identify hit-and-run vehicle, driver

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, a white mid-1990s Toyota T100 fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident in which the vehicle caused damage to a property at 809 West Road 2 South in Chino Valley, according to a news release.

The Chino Valley Police Department is seeking help from the community to help identify the vehicle and/or driver in photos that were submitted by a witness.

The witness stated the T100 was leaving the scene from the address and was heading westbound on West Road 2 South. The witness took out their phone immediately and took several pictures of the vehicle as it fled.

The witness stated the T100 front end was damaged, the windshield was completely shattered and the driver’s side door panel had a big dent on it.

The witness couldn’t get the license plate number or determine whether the driver was a female or male.

The vehicle was last seen on westbound on Road 2 South. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or driver, please contact the CVPD at 928-771-3260 or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Police Department.