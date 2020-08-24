Adoption Spotlight: Emily R.

These are AZ’s children:

Emily is a fun-loving, sweet, mischievous, young lady. Her two favorite things are snacks and cuddling! Although she is nonverbal, she is capable of showing you what she wants and needs. Emily can be shy at first, but when she gets to know you, her smile lights up the room. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

GET STARTED ONLINE

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is now allowing couples to begin the adoption and foster process virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.