16 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Yavapai County over weekend

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 16 over the weekend, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, Aug. 24.

The county has tested 34,896 residents with 613 new tests reported, 2,240 positive cases, 967 recovered, and 76 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus is caring for seven COVID-19 patients; East Campus three and six persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and four PUI. The Prescott VA has two COVID-19 hospitalizations and no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,391,451 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 198,414 positive results (up 1,515 since Friday), and 4,529 deaths, up 159 over the weekend.

FINAL AUGUST TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will hold one more August Testing Blitz event in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon fon Saturday, Aug. 29. The Prescott drive-through COVID-19 testing location is 990 Willow Creek Road. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• Food Sharing in Prescott Valley: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Albertsons.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.