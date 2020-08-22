Tri-city school districts get good news to reopen schools

For families watching the ebb and flow of COVID-19 cases as it relates to school reopenings, Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Department of Health announced good news this past week.

Yavapai County is one of two counties across the state that have reached safety benchmarks suitable for partial reopenings, or what local school leaders described as a hybrid model.

The hybrid model will split students in schools into shifts between in-class instruction and at-home online, or remote, classes. The timetable for a full return to on-campus school is still unknown, although health officials suggest if the positive cases continue to diminish, and people continue to follow proper safety protocols, such a return is likely possible by mid-October.

“This is all good data that’s good reason for people to be hopeful and optimistic about the future,” Ducey said in a state press conference on Thursday, Aug. 20. “At the same time, we want to remain cautious and keep doing what’s working.”

TRI-CITY PLANS

In the tri-city area, the three districts’ plans for hybrid and in-person instruction are as follows:

• Chino Valley Unified School District: A hybrid model at its four schools beginning Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. With proper benchmarks, a return to in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 19, after the scheduled fall break. Remote learning will continue to be available for families by choice.

• Humboldt Unified School District: No on-campus instruction, or hybrid model, until Monday, Oct. 19, following the scheduled fall break. Remote learning will continue to be available for families by choice.

• Prescott Unified School District: A hybrid model as of Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. A full in-person instruction on or around fall break depending on the health metrics. Remote learning will continue to be available to families by choice.

In all the districts, with area charter schools expected to follow the same state criteria for reopening, remote learning will be an option at all times. The caveat for families will be if they decide to switch between remote and in-person instruction that they do so on a quarterly time schedule.

District leaders continue to update their websites and Facebook pages with instructions related to both hybrid and in-person instruction plans.

DUCEY ADVICE

The governor said any school openings must be done “cautiously,” but recognized districts are feeling pressure on whether to open or remain closed. He said that is why the recommendation of a hybrid model that allows for both in-person and at-home lessons.

“There are some parents that want as soon as its possible to get their children back into a classroom. And there are parents that we all know that are not putting their child back in a classroom,” Ducey said. “So what we’ve tried to do is provide options for both these parents, for both these families.”

