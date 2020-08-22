Sparklight warns customers of impersonation phishing scams

With phishing scams on the rise, Sparklight, a high-speed internet, cable and phone service provider under the CableOne umbrella, is encouraging its quad-city area customers to be vigilant about their online safety, a Sparklight news release states.

Phishing emails, which are sent by scammers, appear to be from a trusted source collecting confidential account information. Customers may occasionally receive phishing emails that look as though they are from Sparklight, but instead are designed to collect confidential account information.

Sparklight officials stated in the release that they will never ask customers for account information via email.

“Scammers and hackers will try to take advantage of any scenario to collect personal information,” Sparklight Senior Vice President of Technology Services Ken Johnson said in the release. “Unfortunately, that includes preying upon vulnerabilities of consumers during a pandemic. We encourage our customers to always be aware, and exercise caution before clicking links or sharing personal information.”

Signs of a suspicious email include the following:

• A sender’s email address or URL that points to a different company.

• Grammatical or spelling errors throughout the email.

• Requests for personal information or to click on a link.

If customers receive suspicious emails that appear to originate from the Sparklight network, they are asked to forward the original email to: abuse@cableone.net.

Any suspicious email should be deleted, and users should empty their deleted items folder to ensure that the email is completely gone.

More information about phishing emails and online safety can be found at: support.sparklight.com.

Information provided by Sparklight.