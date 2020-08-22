OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 22
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sparklight warns customers of impersonation phishing scams

Originally Published: August 22, 2020 7 p.m.

With phishing scams on the rise, Sparklight, a high-speed internet, cable and phone service provider under the CableOne umbrella, is encouraging its quad-city area customers to be vigilant about their online safety, a Sparklight news release states.

Phishing emails, which are sent by scammers, appear to be from a trusted source collecting confidential account information. Customers may occasionally receive phishing emails that look as though they are from Sparklight, but instead are designed to collect confidential account information.

Sparklight officials stated in the release that they will never ask customers for account information via email.

“Scammers and hackers will try to take advantage of any scenario to collect personal information,” Sparklight Senior Vice President of Technology Services Ken Johnson said in the release. “Unfortunately, that includes preying upon vulnerabilities of consumers during a pandemic. We encourage our customers to always be aware, and exercise caution before clicking links or sharing personal information.”

Signs of a suspicious email include the following:

• A sender’s email address or URL that points to a different company.

• Grammatical or spelling errors throughout the email.

• Requests for personal information or to click on a link.

If customers receive suspicious emails that appear to originate from the Sparklight network, they are asked to forward the original email to: abuse@cableone.net.

Any suspicious email should be deleted, and users should empty their deleted items folder to ensure that the email is completely gone.

More information about phishing emails and online safety can be found at: support.sparklight.com.

Information provided by Sparklight.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Phishing scam targeting Cable One customers
Sophisticated bank scam involves text verification code
Attorney General warns text scam circulating
FTC Alert: Using Match.com? Read this
Fraud alert: Take care, some texts may be scams
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries