Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 22
COVID-19 Update: Arizona reports 996 additional cases, 68 more deaths

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: August 22, 2020 10:21 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Saturday, Aug. 22, reported 996 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 68 additional deaths, raising the state’s totals to 197,895 cases and 4,756 deaths as reports of infections and deaths continued to slow.

COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics posted on the department's pandemic dashboard also continued to trend downward and were at levels last seen in late May and early June before Arizona became a national hot spot. New case and death reports have dropped since mid July.

Yavapai County added 14 new cases to its tally, for 2,235 total testing positive for the coronavirus, according to ADHS. No new deaths were reported Saturday; that total stands at 76. The Yavapai County Community Health Services does not issue updates on the weekend; click HERE for Friday's update.

Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press produced seven-day rolling averages of cases and deaths in Arizona continued to decline over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of new daily cases dropped from 1,578 on Aug. 7 to 740 on Aug. 21. The rolling average of deaths per day dropped from 55 to 38 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

