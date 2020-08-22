City of Prescott facilities, buildings to reopen effective Monday

In light of improving metrics related to COVID-19, the City of Prescott will begin re-opening and moving back toward full operation, according to a news release. This will be an incremental process. Following is a comprehensive list of city services and how they will change.



• City Hall reopening — Effective Monday, Aug. 24, at 8 a.m., Prescott City Hall will reopen. Additional cleaning and sanitizing will be performed during business hours and measures will be implemented to encourage social distancing. Additional clear barriers have been installed to reduce risk to citizens and staff. City staff will be wearing masks in public locations, and citizens are asked to wear masks when inside the building, and interacting with city staff.

• City Boards and Commissions — City Council Meetings will reopen to in-person audience for the Aug. 25 meeting, with a 30 person limit. In order to attend in person, RSVP online at www.prescott-az.gov/event/council-meeting-voting-meeting. Registered attendees are asked to bring their email confirmation to the meeting, so that staff can check them in.

Zoom will remain available, so even if you cannot attend in person, you have the opportunity make a public comment. Zoom links and call-in information can be found on the council agendas. Zoom allows the public to join the meeting as attendees and “raise their hand” when public comment is called during particular agenda items and discussion. Upon raising their hand, attendees will then be permitted to speak for the allotted three (3) minutes regarding the specific agenda item.



In addition to participation through Zoom, members of the public may submit comments related to items on the posted agenda through the city’s website at http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/speaker-request-form/ and those comments will be read at the dais by the City Clerk.

Meetings will continue to be live streamed at https://prescott.12milesout.com/live-video, Prescott Media Center — www.prescottmediacenter.org/videoondemand and on the city’s Facebook page.

Other commissions and committees will conduct meetings with minimized in-person attendance by the public, keeping social distancing requirements. Zoom will also be an option in most cases. Agendas will contain Zoom links and contact information for the meetings.

• Community Development — The Community Development Department front counter will remain restricted to public access and electronic submittals will continue as the preferred method:

Building Permits — https://beatbox.prescott-az.gov/s/dgsNQAGlokjeBkg

Planning & Zoning Projects — https://beatbox.prescott-az.gov/s/1TBgwotNCl8A9Eb

Engineering Permits — https://beatbox.prescott-az.gov/s/w8b0gsOueRWELSv

Please visit http://www.prescott-az.gov/permits for instructions and use of the FTP portal.

Send an email to any of the following to ask a building permit question, submit zoning inquiries, or to gain assistance from a team member with your project, permit, or plans:

BuildingPermits@prescott-az.gov

PlanReview@prescott-az.gov

Inspections@prescott-az.gov

Zoning@prescott-az.gov

FirePrevention@prescott-az.gov

• Police — All critical police operations continue as normal. The Police lobby is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; additional sanitization and safe distancing practices have been implemented. Property and Evidence is available by appointment; to schedule call (928-777-1930 or 928-777-1931) or email evidence@prescott-az.gov. Community outreach events will resume in the coming weeks/months, or will be held virtually.

• Fire — All critical Fire Department operations are continuing. Fire stations will be accessible to the public during times in which crews are in quarters. Increased sanitization continues.

• Public Works — The Public Works Offices will re-open to public access on Monday, Aug. 24, at 8 a.m. Call 928-777-1130 for questions, information or an appointment.

• Utility Billing — With the reopening of the City Hall lobby and the Utility Billing customer service windows customers are reminded that all of their Utility Billing business also can be conducted online at prescott-az.gov, by calling 928-777-1291, or at the drive-through.

The city encourages online and phone bill payments. If you have questions, or do not have access to the internet, call 928-777-1291.

• Prescott Public Library — Prescott Public Library will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. with limited entry and services. The library will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Curbside Service will be available 9 to 10 a.m. for those who are medically fragile or uncomfortable entering the library.

Limited entry includes maximum entry of 50 people at a time, and visitors are limited to one hour per visit. Face coverings strongly advised; lounge chairs, study tables and study rooms will not be available. Meetings, programs and meeting room reservations will not be available.

Please call 928-777-1526 with any questions about your account.



• Recreation Services/Facilities — All special events on city property remain canceled through the end of August. The city expects to be able to reopen events on city property, including the Movies in the Moonlight and sporting tournaments, in September. For more information, call 928-777-1552.

• City Clerk — The City Clerk’s Office will begin offering Notary Services by appointment when City Hall reopens to the public on Monday, Aug. 24. Call 928-777-1272 to schedule an appointment.

• Airport — Daily Commercial flights to both Denver and to Los Angeles continue via United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines.

Face masks: All United travelers are required to wear a face covering on board. United ticket counter representatives provide free masks, for those who do not have a mask.

Social Distancing: The airport has floor/wall markers for passengers and customers to properly space themselves while going through security and when picking up rental cars.

Travel Waivers and Ticket Changes: Multiple travel waivers are in place for customers wishing to change their reservations. Passengers can visit https://www.united.com/ual/en/us/fly/travel/notices.html or contact reservations at 1-800-864-8331 for information on ticket changes. Restrictions apply.

Cleaning: The Airport and Airline are continuing to take extra cleaning precautions, including extra terminal cleaning and deep cleaning aircraft areas between flights, following all CDC and FAA guidelines for passenger safety.

Construction: New terminal construction continues, with the floor being poured this week. The new roadway system allows terminal/parking access via MacCurdy, Ruger and Deep Well entrances. The project schedule has not been impacted by COVID-19 health crisis

Restaurant Update: Susie’s SkyWay Restaurant has a full menu, daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. County health guidelines are followed, including table spacing and extra cleaning.. Carry out and curbside pick-up will continue as well.

Airport Administrative Offices: Will reopen on Monday, Aug. 24, to the public. Meeting rooms are currently not available for public groups.

• Legal Department — Staffing and Access: Office staff will be in the office Monday through Friday at a reduced capacity, gathering mail, fielding incoming calls and providing services until Labor Day. On Sept. 8, all staff will be working in the office.

Beginning Aug. 24, the Legal Department lobby will be open, but limited to one person at a time. Staff will continue to meet with individuals who call ahead for transactions or during prosecution functions.

Prosecution: The Legal Department will continue seeing criminal defendants for Pre-Trial Conferences in its 221 S. Cortez St. lobby on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The Prosecuting Attorney is behind glass when meeting with defendants with a policy of one person in the lobby at a time.

Transactions: The Legal Department is still encouraging all legal transactions to be conducted electronically.

For more information, call 928-777-1274 or, if your matter concerns a criminal prosecution, by email at prosecutor@prescott-az.gov.

• Human Resources — Effective Aug. 24, Human Resources offices will open to the public. Measures have been implemented to encourage social distancing and face masks. Additional sanitization practices have been implemented.





Applicants should access https://cityofprescott.applicantpro.com/jobs/ for information about City of Prescott job openings. Face to face meetings by appointment only. Please call or email with questions 928-777-1286 or HR@prescott-az.gov.

City staff remain dedicated to providing the best customer service to the community and will be available via phone or email during regular business hours. Essential city services will continue, including public safety, trash collection, the solid waste transfer station, and water resource management. For additional information regarding the city’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.prescott-az.gov/covid-19.

