COVID-19 Update: Six positive developments in fight against coronavirus

Yavapai County has recorded 2,224 positive cases of COVID-19, up by 19 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday, Aug. 21.

Yavapai County has tested 34,283 residents, has had 893 reported recoveries and 76 deaths. There were no new local deaths reported overnight.

YRMC West is caring for eight COVID-19 patients, YRMC East campus has five COVID-19 patients, and there are nine persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUI. The Prescott VA has two COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,383,899 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 196,899 positive results (up 619 since yesterday), and 4,684 deaths, up four overnight.

For more statewide information, visit azhealth.gov.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will hold more testing blitz events in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next two Saturdays, Aug. 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

SIX POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS

In their Friday release, YCCHS shared six positive developments to "remind us there is hope in this crisis."

They are:

1 - Therapeutic Treatments – Scientists have engineered clones of the antibodies the body produces to protect itself from future infection. They are called monoclonal antibodies and are showing to be effective both therapeutically and to prevent infection.

2 - Rapid, low-cost saliva tests – ASU launched their saliva-based diagnostic testing in early July, and over 10,000 Arizonans were tested by the end of that month with events for more testing scheduled. You can go to https://azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-saliva-testing to see dates/locations.

3 - Universal mask-wearing is catching on. You know the drill.

4 - The CDC and WHO have come to consensus on the airborne spread of COVID-19. This means that there will be more messaging coming out from the WHO and other organizations recommending that people add a new control to their toolkit for fighting this virus — healthy building strategies, such as higher ventilation, better filtration and the use of portable air-cleaning devices.

5 - Science is showing that past exposure to common cold coronaviruses might be playing a protective role for some people.

6 - Vaccine trials seem to be working.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.