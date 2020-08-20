OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 20
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Silent Witness increases reward to $1,700 for information on suspects in assault on Chino Valley man

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Yavapia Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 to be eligible for the cash award.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Yavapia Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 to be eligible for the cash award.

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 20, 2020 5:37 p.m.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering $1,700 for information leading to the arrest of suspects who assaulted a Chino Valley man attempting to protect an overlook on Longbranch Trail near Bandit Ridge Road, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The “cowardly act” by some four males who attacked a 53-year-old man who asked them to leave the property where they appeared to be trespassing is one the Silent Witness and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office hope to avenge with arrests of the culprits who injured the community watchdog.

“The Sheriff’s Office and Silent Witness continue to field calls about the incident and possible suspects,” the news release said. “Your call could be a piece of the puzzle necessary to bring these suspects to justice.”

On Aug. 10, sheriff’s deputies were called to the home of the victim who suffered with a swollen face, a laceration to the cheek and other “extensive cuts.”

The victim explained that he keeps watch for trespassers on the lookout area that is on private property owned by his neighbor concerned about ongoing drug and criminal activity in the area.

The victim said when he approached the group he noticed several vehicles including a red dirt bike, an ATV, and a light-colored older body two-door Jeep, possibly a Cherokee model, the release said.

The victim recalled one suspect identifying himself as “Ross” and the main aggressor who he remembered as sporting “dirty blond hair” was identified as “Cody,” the release said. The victim also remembered there was one female with the others who was also riding a dirt bike.

The victim’s wife was the one who found her husband after hearing yelling coming from the lookout area. She followed them to Road 2 South and Reed Road before they all dispersed, the release said.

The attack will subject the suspects to charges of felony assault, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 to be eligible for the cash award. Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Moya can also be reached at 928-777-7275 with information. The case reference is 20-026260.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Chino Valley man assaulted after protecting neighbor’s property; reward increased to $1,700
Update: Reward further increased to $2,200 in quest for Pearsall
Prescott man faces aggravated assault charges; released on bond
Sheriff’s deputies tie July, August Congress burglaries and make arrests
1 of 2 attempted homicide suspects arrested by SWAT; Dewey man still sought
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries