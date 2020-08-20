Silent Witness increases reward to $1,700 for information on suspects in assault on Chino Valley man

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering $1,700 for information leading to the arrest of suspects who assaulted a Chino Valley man attempting to protect an overlook on Longbranch Trail near Bandit Ridge Road, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The “cowardly act” by some four males who attacked a 53-year-old man who asked them to leave the property where they appeared to be trespassing is one the Silent Witness and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office hope to avenge with arrests of the culprits who injured the community watchdog.

“The Sheriff’s Office and Silent Witness continue to field calls about the incident and possible suspects,” the news release said. “Your call could be a piece of the puzzle necessary to bring these suspects to justice.”

On Aug. 10, sheriff’s deputies were called to the home of the victim who suffered with a swollen face, a laceration to the cheek and other “extensive cuts.”

The victim explained that he keeps watch for trespassers on the lookout area that is on private property owned by his neighbor concerned about ongoing drug and criminal activity in the area.

The victim said when he approached the group he noticed several vehicles including a red dirt bike, an ATV, and a light-colored older body two-door Jeep, possibly a Cherokee model, the release said.

The victim recalled one suspect identifying himself as “Ross” and the main aggressor who he remembered as sporting “dirty blond hair” was identified as “Cody,” the release said. The victim also remembered there was one female with the others who was also riding a dirt bike.

The victim’s wife was the one who found her husband after hearing yelling coming from the lookout area. She followed them to Road 2 South and Reed Road before they all dispersed, the release said.

The attack will subject the suspects to charges of felony assault, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 to be eligible for the cash award. Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Moya can also be reached at 928-777-7275 with information. The case reference is 20-026260.