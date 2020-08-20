OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 20
Pizza restaurants team up with MATFORCE to raise awareness about underage drinking

The 2020 Pizza Box Topper Art contest winner is 14-year-old Jaydon Robinson, from Chino Valley. (MATFORCE)

Originally Published: August 20, 2020 6:10 p.m.

In a continued effort to raise awareness about the harms of underage drinking MATFORCE, an anti-drug organization that raises awareness about substance abuse issues in Yavapai County, has resurrected their Pizza Box Topper Art contest.

In honor of re-establishing this popular public awareness campaign, MATFORCE has selected a contest winner from this year’s Youth Poster Contest and a contest winner from past Pizza Box Topper Art contests.

The Pizza Box Topper Art contest is a category under the annual Youth Poster contest that allows the opportunity for youth to create strong messaging against underage drinking. Winning artwork in this category is printed and distributed on the top of pizza boxes at participating local pizza restaurants.

The 2020 Pizza Box Topper Art contest winner is 14-year-old Jaydon Robinson, from Chino Valley. Selected again to use with this year’s campaign, the 2016 Pizza Box Topper Art contest winner was William Schultz from Camp Verde High School in Camp Verde.

Merilee Fowler, Executive Director of MATFORCE, expressed her excitement for the level of participation from our local restaurants. “We are very pleased and grateful that so many pizza restaurants are helping raise awareness about underage drinking. It is a testament to just how important this issue is to our community.”

The following pizza restaurants have agreed to participate in handing out the flyers with the underage drinking message:

• Camp Verde: Crusty’s Pizza, Domino’s Pizza

• Cottonwood: Vinnie’s  New York Chef’s Pizzeria, ACME Pizzaria, Strombolli’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

• Dewey and Chino Valley: Guido’s Pizza, Pizza Hut

• Prescott: Peter Piper Pizza, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s Pizza, Domino’s Pizza, Two Mamas’ Gourmet Pizzeria, Streets of New York

• Prescott Valley: Streets of New York, Papa John’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, The Pizza Place, Domino’s Pizza, Papa Murphy’s, Guido’s Pizza

For more information about the harms of underage drinking or tips on how to start the conversation with your kids visit matforce.org/Parents-Educators.

ABOUT MATFORCE

MATFORCE is a community organization that educates and raises awareness about substance abuse issues, and advocates for policy change throughout Yavapai County.

With more than 200 active volunteers, MATFORCE encompasses the belief that stopping drug use before it starts through primary prevention strategies is an essential part of building healthier communities.

Programs of MATFORCE include drug prevention education in the schools, the Yavapai Reentry Project, Trauma Lens Care, public awareness and education campaigns, and advocating for policy change at the state and local level.

For more information about MATFORCE visit matforce.org or their family of websites: MarijuanaHarmlessThinkAgain.org, OpioidOD.com, YavapaiReentryProject.org, TraumaLensCare.org or SACLAz.org.

Information provided by MATFORCE.

