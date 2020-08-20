Obituary: Michael “Mike” Alan Santucci

Michael “Mike” Alan Santucci, born May 6, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois died suddenly in his adopted hometown of Prescott, Arizona.

His parents, Anthony and Lorraine (Jensen) Santucci, also were Mom and Dad to brother, Dennis and sisters, Sandra and LinMarie.

Mike graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, Illinois, serving as Student Council President his senior year.

Among his passions were muscle cars, music, creating stunning landscapes, and loving his family.

For many years he enjoyed welcoming customers to the Treat Center on Whiskey Row, entertaining them with stories and sweets.

Mike married Camille R. Musachio, and together they raised her three sons, Daniel C., Joseph T. and Christopher J. Wooters. The couple had two children of their own, Michael A. Jr. and Michele (Rambo) Santucci. Mike was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, many of whom call Arizona home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Lorraine, wife Camille and son Daniel.

Mike’s generous heart and way with storytelling will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private memorial service is scheduled for October in Prescott.

Information provided by survivors.