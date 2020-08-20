Obituary: Mark Kuykendall

Mark Kuykendall, loving husband, father, “Poppa” and friend, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus August 3, 2020.

Mark was born July 27, 1949, to Jack and Gerry (Dutton) Kuykendall in San Gabriel, California.

He attended Temple City High School, graduating from Cal State LA with a BS in Psychology.

He served as a Green Beret in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Mark’s most rewarding career was the time spent doing volunteer ministry with SOWERS throughout the US, and with UthBuild and other organizations, building houses for the poor in Rocky Point, Mexico. Helping and serving others by being the hands and feet of Jesus was his life’s goal.

Mark is survived by his wife of 47 years, Terri; daughters, Kelly Mayer (Chad) and Karen Mutnansky (John); sister, Aggie Albano; brothers-in-law, Dan Jones and Brett Jones; 8 grandchildren; 7 nieces and nephews and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Mark’s life will be held October 14, 1:00 p.m. at the Watson Lake Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Community Pregnancy Center (Prescott); Yavapai Territorial Gospel Rescue Mission (Prescott); or Samaritan’s Purse. “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Information provided by survivors.