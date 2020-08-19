Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seeks whereabouts of ATV stolen after medical airlift

A Yamaha Raptor ATV that was left behind on a forest road outside of Jerome after the owner was involved in collision has been reported stolen.

A news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reported that on July 26, the owner of a 2020 Yamaha Raptor was involved in a collision on Forest Road 413 near Jerome.

“Both the owner and his passenger were transported by air to the hospital,” stated the news release. “The next day, the owner sent a tow truck to remove the Raptor, and it could not be found.”

Deputies surveyed the area and were not able to find the ATV. Follow-up investigation by detectives has provided now leads, the news release says, adding, “The vehicle record has been entered into a national stolen vehicle system.”

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Raptor or those who were involved in the theft to contact Detective Todd Swaim at 928-554-8605, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

If a direct tip to Silent Witness leads to the arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in the theft, a cash reward will be offered, the news release added.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.