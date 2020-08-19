Obituary Notice: Joseph R. Marotta
Originally Published: August 19, 2020 6:46 p.m.
Joseph R. Marotta was born July 18, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York and passed away August 11, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to West Resthaven Funeral Home in Glendale, Arizona.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 12, 2020
- Letter: We want clarity, too
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 17, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 17, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 18, 2020
- Young woman dies in collision with semi-truck on Highway 89 near Paulden
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 25, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 18-19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): August 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 9, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: