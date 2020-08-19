Obituary: Kathryn June Douvas

Kathryn June Douvas, December 7,1953 - August 17, 2020

Kathryn June Douvas died peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Kathryn was born in Alexandria Virginia and was raised there and in La Grange Illinois prior to relocating to Arizona in 1999.

Kathy was born with cerebral palsy and had a vivacious personality and sense of humor that she shared with everyone. She brought great joy to all who knew her and loved music, singing, helping with simple chores, going to dances, shopping and talking on the phone with family and friends and reciting the Lord’s Prayer. She always and openly expressed her love for everyone around her.

Kathy lived in several group homes after relocating from Illinois to Arizona with her mother, June and after the passing of her father, Augustus. She spent the last 15 years living in a small group home in Prescott Valley (managed by the Chandler Gilbert Arc, an organization dedicated to serving the needs of adults with developmental disabilities) and there she was surrounded by Angels sent by our Lord who loved her and cared for her every need.

Kathryn treasured her family and many friends, and the many wonderful times spent with them. Her gentle and loving ways will be greatly missed and remembered forever. Kathy is survived by her brother, George Douvas and his wife, Hilda, their sons, Alex and Michael; daughter-in-law, Stephanie and grandchildren, Madison and Hudson.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 20th, at Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley. Kathy will be privately laid to rest at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, August 21st, at 11:00 a.m.

