Health officials advise flu vaccine as more important than ever amid COVID-19 global pandemic

Are you one of those folks who always eschews the annual flu vaccination because you never get sick?

Or do you think you’re pretty hearty, or young enough that you don’t really need it?

You might want to check your logic given the COVID-19 world we’re all living in right now.

Now, don’t be confused. A seasonal influenza vaccination is not a cure for COVID-19. This tricky, contagious, and deadly, novel coronavirus has no vaccine — YET!

What health experts — national, state and local — are preaching is the need to bolster, and protect, our immune systems so this sneaky virus that has killed far too many people in our country, and around the world, isn’t able to find ways to attack because we haven’t been smart about our health.

In the daily COVID-19 update from the Yavapai County Community Health Service, Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti emphasized that excuses against the flu this year need to be reexamined.

“Getting a flu vaccine this year is even more important than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Farneti noted, citing the opinion of all public health officials this year.

“Under normal conditions, the flu is a life-threatening respiratory illness that crowds emergency rooms and intensive care units,” Farneti explained. “The flu shares symptoms with COVID-19: fever, headache, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue. The concern is that the flu can leave patients vulnerable to a harsher attack of COVID-19, and doctors believe that coming down with both viruses at once could be disastrous.”

The flu season last year was relatively mild, but any flu season can take its toll. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were between 39 and 56 million cases last year, with 740,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 to 62,000 flu-related deaths.

The CDC recommends flu vaccinations for anyone 6 months or older, and the ideal time to get one is when they become available between early September and October. Flu season is typically between early October with peaks between December and February. If someone did not get a flu shot early in the season, health officials say they can still get one as supplies last into the latter end but sooner is better.

The CDC expects there to be a plentiful supply of flu vaccine for all those who decide this is a suitable precaution given the health risks that exist without one. The private manufacturers who make the flu vaccine expect to have 194 to 198 million doses for this coming year, some 20 million more than in a typical season, CDC officials released.

Flu is spread in similar fashion to COVID-19 so similar safety precautions need to be followed, particularly frequent handwashing, face masks and physical distancing so as to avoid catching germs, officials said.

As for testing, CDC officials said they do have tests available to check for the seasonal flu virus strain as well as the virus responsible for COVID-19.

To reiterate, the CDC suggests this year that the flu vaccine is critical to “reducing the overall burden of respiratory illnesses” to protect vulnerable populations, limit burdens on hospitals and the impact on workplaces and local communities. All health care personnel, senior citizens, particularly those with underlying health conditions, minority groups, pregnant women, and infants and young children are highlighted as targeted populations for this year’s flu vaccine, advised CDC and local Health Department officials.

The local Community Health Services clinic, most commercial pharmacies, large chain grocery stores, and some private physician offices carry the flu vaccine that is routinely covered by most health insurance policies, Medicare and Medicaid, officials said.

For more information, visit the YCCHS website: www.yavapai.us/chs or call the Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 — Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.