Federal grant dollars available to assist with homeless prevention in Prescott, Prescott Valley

Low-income families and individuals facing eviction linked to COVID-19 forced job losses or financial insecurity are eligible to apply for some $300,000 worth of federal grant dollars distributed to local nonprofit housing and homeless advocacy agencies.

On Monday, Aug. 24, leaders from U.S. VETS, the Coalition for Compassion and Justice and Catholic Charities are organizing a four-hour outreach at the Prescott Library to distribute some $300,000 granted to this region to help prevent homelessness. A second such event will be scheduled on Sept. 14 in Prescott Valley for later afternoon and evening. A place, though, has yet to be identified.

This multi-agency effort is intended to help keep people from becoming homeless at a time when unemployment has skyrocketed and housing is at a premium, said U.S. VETS Executive Director Carol Benedict and CCJ Executive Director Jessi Hans.

The state Department of Economic Security and the state Department of Housing are offering these funds to thwart an escalation of housing insecurity, the two explained. Some homeless advocacy agencies already offer some rapid rehousing assistance, they said. These funds are a supplement to those programs, they said.

For this grant process, eligible individuals and families must either be at risk for losing their housing, or already be living in a shelter, sharing space somewhere, staying in a motel or having been forced to relocate more than twice in the last 60 days, Benedict and Hans explained. The grant requirements will allow the agencies to distribute these funds on a first-come, first- served basis, with all the funds to be allocated by no later than December. Benedict said the applicants will be eligible to seek up to three months of back rent or housing payments.

“I think there is a need out there, but honestly, I don’t know the need,” Benedict said, noting there could be one person seeking these funds or 100 or more. “We have no clue.”

These grant funds were discovered when Benedict was searching back in April for money to finance a COVID-19 shelter. When those dollars didn’t appear, CCJ opened its shelter for 24-hour service; CCJ has recently returned to its normal shelter operation hours of 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

At the worst of the spread, U.S. VETS and CCJ were forced to find alternative options for some 25 COVID-19 positive homeless individuals who needed shelter care. They were able to partner with some area hotels for those who needed to be quarantined or isolated for up to two weeks.

Benedict then teamed up with her Yavapai County partner agencies to organize an event to help people apply for these new dollars that gives the money to landlords or mortgage holders to cover their tenants’ back payments. The housing costs can be no more than $2,000 a month, and family income no more than 50 percent of the area median: for a family of four that is $32,300 and for an individual it is $22,650, Benedict said.

“Housing is health care,” Benedict said of this need.

Those participating in the event must provide as much documentation as they can to show that they are at risk for eviction — Oct. 1 eviction deadline are expected to be lifted — or are now without housing due to lack of income and resources to cover those costs, Benedict and Hans explained. The individuals must also show evidence that they meet the income criteria. All attenders must have valid photo identification, they said.

For the event, attenders will park outside the library and be escorted into where there will be four stations. Approvals are not immediate so individuals must have a phone number or email, Benedict said.

Hans said the whole purpose behind this effort is to help people “stay well and stay housed.”

“This is nothing we’ve ever done before, so we will want people to be patient,” Benedict and Hans concluded.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.