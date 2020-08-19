COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 2,184 cases; flu shots more important during pandemic

Yavapai County has recorded 2,184 positive cases of COVID-19, up by eight overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Yavapai County has tested 33,778 residents with 166 new tests reported, 875 recovered, and 74 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for nine COVID-19 patients and the East campus has two, there are four persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations and two PUIs. The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,363,786 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 195,557 positive results (up 637 since yesterday), and 4,634 deaths, up 105 overnight.

FLU SHOTS MATTER MORE NOW

Getting a flu vaccine this year is even more important than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, YCCHS said in the release.

Under normal conditions, the flu is a life-threatening respiratory illness that crowds emergency rooms and intensive care units. The flu shares symptoms with COVID-19: fever, headache, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue. The concern is that the flu can leave patients vulnerable to a harsher attack of COVID-19, doctors believe, and that coming down with both viruses at once could be disastrous.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every year – and for people to get the flu vaccine by the end of October – because it takes a few weeks for the vaccine to become fully protective.

Flu shots will be in stock at doctors' offices, pharmacies and supermarkets by early September. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for updates about local flu shot availability.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will hold more testing blitz events in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next two Saturdays, Aug. 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.