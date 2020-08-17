OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 18
Update: Man shot at Prescott Valley hotel; shooter in custody

An officer with the Prescott Valley Police Department sets up crime scene tape as a man who was reportedly shot in the stomach at a Prescott Valley hotel is loaded into an ambulance. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: August 17, 2020 7:26 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, August 17, 2020 8:28 PM

At around 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Police responded to a shots fired call at a Prescott Valley hotel located on the 8300 block of Highway 69 on Monday night.

A man was reportedly shot in the stomach at the hotel. Officers with PVPD were seen surrounding the building and proceeding with caution.

After a search of the premises, officers were able to identify the shooter and place them in custody, according to PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson in an email statement at 8:19 p.m. Monday.

The injured man was treated by Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority personnel before being taken Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley.

No further details were available. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more as the situation develops.

