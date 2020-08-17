COVID-19 caseload continues slide in Arizona; 468 new cases, zero deaths in past day

Arizona’s dwindling COVID-19 caseload saw fewer than 1,000 new cases reported statewide for the seventh time in nine days Monday with only 468 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

And while Yavapai County recorded an additional local confirmed death over the weekend, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported zero deaths in the past 24 hours, and the state’s positive-test ratio has continued its slide, now setting at 12%.

So far in August, ADHS reports 16,952 positive tests and 759 deaths. That compares with:

-92,930 positive tests and 1,977 deaths in July.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new COVID-19 cases daily.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new coronavirus cases each day.

-So far in August, the state is averaging 1,059 cases daily.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County recorded 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, Aug. 17.

The county has tested 33,432 residents with 721 new tests reported over the weekend, 2,167 positive cases, 775 recovered, and 73 deaths.

There is a total of 12 patients with COVID-19 at YRMC and five persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and one PUI. The Prescott VA has two COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

Women outpace men by a 1,224-923 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

For more countywide information, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

DEMOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN OF ARIZONA CASES

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 3,231 of the state’s 4,506 deaths. There have been 694 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

LOCATION OF CASES

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 129,562. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 19,743 cases.

-Yuma County, 11,886 cases.

-Pinal County, 8,777 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,455 cases.

-Apache County, 3,241 cases.

-Mohave County, 3,368 cases

-Coconino County, 3,188 cases.

-Yavapai County, 2,167 cases

TESTING DATA

ADHS reports 1,349,757 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 12%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (94,719), with 261 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 22,224 times with 3,231 deaths.

For more statewide information, see www.azdhs.gov.

PERSPECTIVE

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

There are an estimated 21.6 million cases worldwide, with 774,000 deaths and 13.6 million recoveries.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will hold more testing blitz events in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next two Saturdays, Aug. 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Verde Independent Editor Dan Engler contributed to this story. The Independent is a sister publication of The Daily Courier.