OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 17
Weather  95.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Air quality from dust storms impacting Prescott-area, Yavapai County

This photo taken in Prescott on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, shows how much haze is in the air due to a pair of dust storms, one from the south, the other from the north, collided over the Phoenix area Sunday evening. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality confirmed that with the winds moving to the northwest, remnants of these storms reached the quad-city area around midnight. (Eva Hulm/Courtesy)

This photo taken in Prescott on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, shows how much haze is in the air due to a pair of dust storms, one from the south, the other from the north, collided over the Phoenix area Sunday evening. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality confirmed that with the winds moving to the northwest, remnants of these storms reached the quad-city area around midnight. (Eva Hulm/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: August 17, 2020 2:24 p.m.

photo

This photo taken in Prescott Valley near Ranger Road and Spouse Drive on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, shows how much haze is in the air due to a pair of dust storms, one from the south, the other from the north, colliding over the Phoenix area Sunday evening. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

A pair of dust storms, one from the south, the other from the north, collided over the Phoenix area Sunday evening, causing plenty of haze in the sky that has blanketed the Prescott area Monday.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality confirmed that with the winds moving to the northwest, remnants of these storms reached the quad-city area around midnight.

The haze in Yavapai County should dissipate throughout the day, according to press release from Yavapai County Community Health Services.

STAY INDOORS

Human health effects of dust relate mainly to the size of dust particles. Dust may contain microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are small enough to get deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems.

Large particles may irritate the nose, throat and eyes. The particle size is a major determinant of how serious the health effect will be, especially for lung diseases and the effects on the heart.

Dust particles small enough to be inhaled may lead to, irritation of the eyes, coughing, sneezing, hay fever and/or asthma attacks.

For people with respiratory conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive airways disease (COAD) or emphysema, even small increases in dust concentration can make their symptoms worse.

Currently it cannot be confirmed that dust exposure causes asthma to develop, but breathing in high concentrations of dust over many years is thought to reduce lung function in the long term and contribute to disorders like chronic bronchitis and heart and lung disorders.

YCCHS advises the people of Yavapai County to:

-Stay indoors, and close windows and doors where possible;

-Avoid exposure to outdoor dust clouds;

-Seek medical advice if experiencing increased symptoms;

-Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion in areas of high dust pollution; and

-Air conditioners are safe to use because of their filter systems.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

What are Prescott residents breathing? Air quality altered by smoke, cities to the west
Heavy smoke from prescribed burns affecting Yavapai County
Arizona environmental agency issues high pollution advisory
COPD sufferers brace for winter
Wildfire smoke impacts some more than others
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries