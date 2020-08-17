Air quality from dust storms impacting Prescott-area, Yavapai County

A pair of dust storms, one from the south, the other from the north, collided over the Phoenix area Sunday evening, causing plenty of haze in the sky that has blanketed the Prescott area Monday.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality confirmed that with the winds moving to the northwest, remnants of these storms reached the quad-city area around midnight.

The haze in Yavapai County should dissipate throughout the day, according to press release from Yavapai County Community Health Services.

STAY INDOORS

Human health effects of dust relate mainly to the size of dust particles. Dust may contain microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are small enough to get deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems.

Large particles may irritate the nose, throat and eyes. The particle size is a major determinant of how serious the health effect will be, especially for lung diseases and the effects on the heart.

Dust particles small enough to be inhaled may lead to, irritation of the eyes, coughing, sneezing, hay fever and/or asthma attacks.

For people with respiratory conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive airways disease (COAD) or emphysema, even small increases in dust concentration can make their symptoms worse.

Currently it cannot be confirmed that dust exposure causes asthma to develop, but breathing in high concentrations of dust over many years is thought to reduce lung function in the long term and contribute to disorders like chronic bronchitis and heart and lung disorders.

YCCHS advises the people of Yavapai County to:

-Stay indoors, and close windows and doors where possible;

-Avoid exposure to outdoor dust clouds;

-Seek medical advice if experiencing increased symptoms;

-Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion in areas of high dust pollution; and

-Air conditioners are safe to use because of their filter systems.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.