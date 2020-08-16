OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 17
Arizona reports 883 more coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 16, 2020 5:42 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials report 883 more confirmed COVID-19 cases with 14 additional deaths.

The latest numbers released Sunday push the state’s totals to 193,537 cases and 4,506 known deaths.

Numbers were not available for the Prescott area as Yavapai County Community Health Services doesn't release a report over the weekend. Watch dCourier.com Monday for more.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases in Arizona and of daily deaths in the state have sharply declined over the past two weeks.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona peaked about a month ago following Gov. Doug Ducey’s lifting of stay-home orders orders in May.

With Arizona then becoming a national hot spot, Ducey in late June re-imposed some restrictions and allowed local governments to impose masking requirements.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia and death.

