COVID-19 cases below 1,000 threshold four of past six days

For the fourth time in six days, the Arizona Department of Health Services reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. The Friday ADHS report shows 928 new cases since Thursday, pushing the state’s cumulative total to 191,721 since testing began in January.

ADHS also reports 40 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, In all, 4,423 Arizonans have died from the virus since the first death in March.

Arizona’s positive-test ratio for COVID-19 is holding steady at 12.2%. Bed capacity in Arizona hospital intensive care units remains at 80%.

So far in August, ADHS reports 14,669 positive tests and 676 deaths. That compares with:

-92,930 positive tests and 1,977 deaths in July

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new COVID-19 cases daily

-June, 2,130 new cases each day

-July, 2,997 new coronavirus cases each day

-So far in August, the state is averaging 1,128 cases daily

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported.

DEMOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN OF ARIZONA CASES

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 3,174 of the state’s 4,423 deaths. There have been 680 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

LOCATION OF CASES

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 128,352. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 19,164 cases

-Yuma County, 11,766 cases

-Pinal County, 8,665 cases

-Navajo County, 5,445 cases

-Apache County, 3,221 cases

-Mohave County, 3,294 cases

-Coconino County, 3,149 cases

-Yavapai County, 2,117 cases

TESTING DATA

ADHS reports 1.314 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 12.2%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (93,703), with 255 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 21,913 times with 3,174 deaths.

For more statewide information, see www.azdhs.gov.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County has seen a decrease in cases this week to around 15 COVID-19 cases a day, with an estimated 5.5% PCR positivity rate and a 2.7% serology positivity rate, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported in a news release Friday. There has been a daily increase in cases in the 0-12 and 13-17 age groups, and the 25-34 and 55-64 age groups comprise 14% and 15% respectively.

Spectrum Healthcare is offering a testing blitz each Saturday in August. (See time and location information below.) Last Saturday, Spectrum tested 203 people in the Prescott area, and 103 in the Verde Valley. Spectrum uses LabCorp for test results and had results as early as Monday.

Hospitalizations have also decreased to an average of 20 patients a day with YRMC, VVMC and the Prescott VA combined. The county is currently reporting 72 deaths, with eight awaiting confirmation, at a case fatality rate of 3.8%.

Currently, Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus is caring for 10 COVID-19 patients; East Campus four and five persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA has two COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

The ADHS dashboard is updated on Thursdays; as of yesterday, Yavapai County has met two of the three of the benchmarks in order to re-open with the hybrid model of online and in-class offerings. Gyms and fitness centers can operate at a 25% occupancy with all of the health safety precautions required.

By the numbers, as of today Yavapai County has tested 32,711 residents with 304 new tests reported, 2,117 positive cases, 775 recovered, and 72 deaths.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will hold more testing blitz events in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next three Saturdays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Verde Independent Editor Dan Engler contributed to this story. The Independent is a sister publication of The Daily Courier.