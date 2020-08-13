COVID-19 infection rate continues downward slide in Arizona; see resource for finding daycare

Arizona’s positive-test ratio for COVID-19 continued its downward spiral Thursday, Aug. 13. The latest report from Arizona Department of Health Services shows the state percentage for infections has now dropped to 12.2%.

The cumulative positive-test ratio includes a 13.8% infection rate for patients who received the standard PCR test. For patients receiving serology tests, the cumulative infection rate currently stands at 5.7%.

Conversely, while PCR testing results show a steady decline in infection rates, serology testing has shown a marked increase since June 7. PCR-based testing has dropped from a high of 20% for positive results during the week of June 21 to a current low of 6%. By comparison, serology-based testing was yielding a 3.4% positive-test ratio during the week of June 7. That same method of testing has shown positive-test ratios of 14.5% and 13% over the past two weeks.

PCR tests are used to directly detect the presence of an antigen, rather than the presence of the body's immune response, or antibodies

Serology tests are blood-based tests that can be used to identify whether people have been exposed to a particular pathogen by looking at their immune response.

Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, ADHS reports 1,351 new COVID-19 cases in Arizona with 36 deaths. Arizona’s cumulative death tally since the state’s first coronavirus death in March has now reached 4,383.

So far in August, ADHS reports 13,741 positive tests and 636 deaths. That compares with:

-92,930 positive tests and 1,977 deaths in July.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new COVID-19 cases daily.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new coronavirus cases each day.

-So far in August, the state is averaging 1,145 cases daily.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported.

DEMOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN OF ARIZONA CASES

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 3,143 of the state’s 4,383 deaths. There have been 677 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

TESTING DATA

ADHS reports 1.3 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 12.2%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (93,277), with 253 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 21,796 times with 3,143 deaths.

For more statewide information, see www.azdhs.gov.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 138 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, Aug. 13.

The county has tested 32,407 residents with 179 new tests reported, 2,089 positive cases, 773 recovered, and 71 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus is caring for seven COVID-19 patients; East Campus three and five persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA has two COVID-19 patients with no PUI.

NEED HELP FINDING DAYCARE?

As with many things these days, the coronavirus pandemic has complicated the search for quality child care, HCCHS said in the release. Many child care programs are opening and closing for a variety of reasons.

In Arizona, there’s a place to help get help. Arizona Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) provides information, resources and tools for families looking for child care. They keep an updated list of open child care programs and can help guide you in finding the best fit for your baby, toddler or preschooler. Check out the website at https://www.azccrr.com.

CCR&R can be reached at 1-800-308-9000, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Staff will walk you through the available child care options near you that are regulated child care centers, family child care homes, faith-based centers and other registered programs throughout Arizona.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will hold more Testing Blitz events in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next three Saturdays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.