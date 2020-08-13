OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 13
ADOT unveils 5 new specialty license plates
Money raised goes to charitable Arizona causes

The new Arizona specialty license plates making their first appearance this week are: Alzheimer’s Awareness, Distinguished Flying Cross, Fiesta Bowl, Habitat for Humanity and Share the Road. Also pictured is the Arizona Historical Society plate that was made available in July. (ADOT)

The new Arizona specialty license plates making their first appearance this week are: Alzheimer’s Awareness, Distinguished Flying Cross, Fiesta Bowl, Habitat for Humanity and Share the Road. Also pictured is the Arizona Historical Society plate that was made available in July. (ADOT)

Originally Published: August 13, 2020 6:03 p.m.

Arizonans now have more options to show their support for charitable and other worthy causes with five new specialty license plates that debut this week.

Specialty plates are available online through ServiceArizona.com. Most cost $25 each year, with an additional $25 per year if the plate is personalized.

The plates making their first appearance this week are:

Alzheimer’s Awareness —Available to everyone. $17 of the fee supports research to promote the scientific understanding and early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and to educate Arizona residents about disease management.

Distinguished Flying Cross – Must be a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross medal (proof required) with $17 of the fee going to a special fund to benefit veterans in Arizona.

Fiesta Bowl — Available to everyone, with $17 of the fee supporting charities and programs across the state of Arizona designed to promote youth, sports and education.

Habitat for Humanity — Available to everyone, with $17 of the fee supporting Arizona families in need of decent, affordable housing.

Share the Road – Available to everyone, with $17 of the fee going to both the Rob Dollar Foundation and the Uphill Into The Wind organization to promote road safety and awareness for cyclists and runners.

In addition to these new plates, the Arizona Historical Society, Northern Arizona University and Phoenix International Raceway plates sport new designs that have been available since July.

In the fiscal year that ended June 30, the total statewide sales of specialty plates netted a new record of about $11.4 million for various causes and charities.

Specialty plates are authorized by the Arizona legislature and have been offered since 1989. Authorized plate designs complete a review by law enforcement and the Arizona Department of Transportation. In all, there are now 71 license plate options for Arizona motorists.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.

