Stage 1 and Stage 2 Fire Restrictions explained

Fire Restrictions for Quad Cities as implemented by Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA)

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions (implemented on Friday, Aug. 14):

• No residential burn permits will be issued.

• Use of model rockets is prohibited.

• Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited, except with a commercial special events permit.

• No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas.

• No outdoor use of firearms.

• Cooking fires, warming fires, or campfires that are ash- or ember-producing are still allowed at single- and multi-family residential properties and city/town parks, where approved, but they must be attended at all times.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions — possible:

• No burn permits will be issued-residential or commercial.

• Use of model rockets is prohibited.

• Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited, except with a commercial special events permit.

• No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas.

• No outdoor use of firearms.

• Welding, cutting and grinding is prohibited. Permission may be granted only under special circumstances and repair situations, as approved by the Fire Marshal.*

• Chainsaws are allowed with a spark arrestor, water or fire extinguisher and a fire watch.

• Warming fires, campfires, as well as charcoal and wood-burning barbecues that are ember- and ash-producing are prohibited in all locations. This also prohibits the use of other devices that produce open flame, such as tiki lamps.

• The use of propane, natural gas or other gas flame-producing barbecue cooking grills or fire pits may be used as long as they are constantly attended, are in an enclosed device, and can be turned off.

*Certain activities, including welding, cutting, grinding or any other spark- or flame-producing activity outdoors shall require the following: A Fire Department permit for a specific time period, location, and activity allowing for such an activity safely; a fire watch, in which an individual continually keeps an eye out for any sparks and/or ignition; firefighting tool or tools, such as a shovel; and an approved water supply available from a hose, water truck, etc.

Information provided by Prescott Fire Department and Central Yavapai Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA)