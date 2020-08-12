OFFERS
Prescott Fire, CAFMA to impose Stage 1 fire restrictions on Quad Cities Friday, Aug. 14.
Significant absence of typical monsoonal moisture pushes agencies’ hands

Dark smoke billows up from a house fire in the 600 block of Walnut Drive in the Government Canyon area of Prescott shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. See related story posted on dCourier.com today, Aug. 12. Officials with the Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) said this week that they will impose Stage 1 fire restrictions on the Quad Cities starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14. (Joy Jordan/Courtesy)

Dark smoke billows up from a house fire in the 600 block of Walnut Drive in the Government Canyon area of Prescott shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. See related story posted on dCourier.com today, Aug. 12. Officials with the Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) said this week that they will impose Stage 1 fire restrictions on the Quad Cities starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14. (Joy Jordan/Courtesy)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: August 12, 2020 9 p.m.

As the lackluster monsoon rain season drags on, officials with the Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) said this week that they will impose Stage 1 fire restrictions on the Quad Cities starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14.

The restrictions cover the 42 square miles that comprise Prescott as well as the total of 365 square miles that comprise Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley and Paulden, fire officials stated in an Aug. 11 news release.

CAFMA officials added that the fire restrictions also apply to the areas that surround Prescott, including Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road, the Mountain Club area, and Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road.

Other spots under these fire restrictions include the area on Senator Highway that covers Karen Drive, Sweet Acres and Oak Knoll Village, as well as the Government Canyon and Diamond Valley areas south of Prescott, fire officials stated.

Prescott Fire and CAFMA officials added that their fire restrictions are consistent with those on the Prescott National Forest and the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County not protected by fire districts or other area fire departments.

“As the fire danger continues to increase, our Stage 2 restrictions may also be put back into effect,” the news release adds. “These restrictions will stay in effect until we receive significant rain throughout the area to justify lifting the restrictions.”

For more information, visit the Prescott Fire website at prescott-az.gov/services/fire or the CAFMA website at cazfire.org.

Prescott Fire Marshal Cory Moser and CAFMA Fire Marshal Rick Chase are also available to answer questions at 928-777-1700 and 928-772-7711, respectively.

PRESCOTT NATIONAL FOREST RESTRICTIONS

Prescott National Forest officials say that they, too, are implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions on forest lands starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, primarily because of low monsoon precipitation.

“The goal of the fire restrictions is to protect public health by reducing the number of preventable human-caused wildfires,” an Aug. 12 news release stated. “Restrictions will remain in effect until forest officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire.”

Prescott National Forest’s Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit the following:

• Prohibition No. 1 – Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes outside of a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area.

• Prohibition No. 2 – Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

• Prohibition No. 3 – Discharging a firearm, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations.

However, the following individuals are exempt from the order’s provisions, including:

• Holders of Forest Service Special Use Authorizations are exempt from Prohibition #1 above, provided such fires are within a fire structure and within their permitted area.

• Persons using a stove or grill only fueled by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG).

• Persons using a stove fire in a designated area.

• Any federal, state, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

“With no significant moisture predicted in the long-term forecast, additional restrictions may be implemented as conditions warrant,” the forest’s news release added. “Fire managers are assessing conditions daily and coordinating efforts with neighboring local, state, and federal partners.”

Fires on the Prescott National Forest will be allowed in metal fire rings and/or metal pedestal grills provided by the Forest Service in the following developed recreation sites only.

BRADSHAW RANGER DISTRICT

Alto Pit OHV campground and day-use area, Lynx campground, Yavapai campground, Lynx Creek Ruin day-use area, Cayuse Equestrian TH day-use area; Lynx Lake North Shore day-use area; Wekuvde day-use area; Lynx Lake South Shore day-use area; Groom Creek day-use and horse campground; White Spar campground; Hilltop campground, Thumb Butte day-use area; and Ranch Trailhead No. 62.

CHINO VALLEY RANGER DISTRICT

None.

VERDE RANGER DISTRICT

Mingus Mountain campground; Mingus Vista day-use area; Sycamore Cabin rental; White Bridge day-use area; Potato Patch campground; Black Canyon day-use area; Powell Springs campground; Bignotti day-use area; Beasley Flat day-use area; Summit day-use area; Mingus Picnic day-use area; Copper Canyon Trailhead; and Skidmore day-use area.

For more information, visit the Prescott National Forest website at fs.fed.us/r3/prescott or on Facebook or Twitter. Arizona Fire Restrictions are also available at: firerestrictions.us/az. You may also call Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000, the Forest Supervisor’s Office at 928-777-2200, or the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

