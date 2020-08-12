COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 2,076 coronavirus cases, 3 more confirmed deaths

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 38 overnight with three additional confirmed deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The county has tested 32,228 residents with 2,076 positive cases, 773 recovered, and 71 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus is caring for seven COVID- 19 patients; East Campus three and five persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA has 2 COVID-19 patients an no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,284,796 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 189,443 positive results (up 706 since yesterday), and 4,347 deaths, up 148 overnight.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will hold more Testing Blitz events in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next three Saturdays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

COVID-19 PREVENTION AND THE ROLE YOU PLAY

"Community and business partners, working together with local health departments, have an important role in slowing the spread of diseases in Arizona," YCCHS said in the release. "The actions you take and the plans you create today make a difference."

YCCHS provided these important reminders of steps to take to protect yourself and others from getting and spreading COVID-19 in your community.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Wear masks in public settings.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

· If you are at higher risk for severe illness, you should avoid attending congregate settings.

People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.

These recommendations remain the best way to protect yourself and our communities as Arizona progresses through the phased reopening process, the release said.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.