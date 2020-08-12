Correction to Aug. 9 story about quad-city area mail delivery

Correction

The article, “Postal union president from the Quad Cities says some local branches may not be receiving mail to deliver to you,” published in the Sunday, Aug. 9, edition of The Daily Courier, should not have stated that Andrew Hartman is a National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) union president from the Quad Cities. Rather, Hartman is a longtime U.S. Postal Service letter carrier who lives in Pennsylvania. The Courier received incorrect information about where Hartman lives and apologizes for the error.