Church News: Week of Aug. 13, 2020

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church has a wonderful new Rodgers Inspire 343 organ. We invite you to come hear its beautiful sound, sing, pray and worship with us and Pastor Adam Burke on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. at 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. We practice social distancing and wear masks.

Trinity Presbyterian Church Sunday worship continues online from our Facebook page or on YouTube, channel “AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church Prescott.” Encore presentations of Sunday service can be viewed on TV channel 64 at 6 p.m. on the Monday and Saturday following.

Join Prescott Community Church livestream worship Sunday at 10 a.m. via pccaz.org when Pastor Dave speaks on “A Time for Testimony and The Terrible Trio,” (Revelation 10-13). Worship is also in person at 3151 Willow Creek Road; health protocols in place. Worship at home or in person!

All are welcome! Chino Valley United Methodist Church invites all to worship this 11th Sunday of Pentecost Ordinary Time at www.chinovalleyumc.org, 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. Pastor Bob’s message: “The Messiah Arrives.” Readings from CEB: Genesis 45: 1-15, Romans 11: 1-2a, 29-32, Matthew 15:(10-20), 21-28 and John 2:1-12.

Jesus, whom we confess, is with us at all times. We express our thanksgiving for His loving care. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. Bible Study. CDC recommendations followed: masks, sanitizer, physical distancing. Plus, air purification system. 928-636-9533. Online: savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Natzarim Yahshua Family Fellowship. “Letting the Light of the Torah Shine in Northern Arizona.” We are family friendly, vibrant, fun and Torah-rooted assembly! Shabbat Services at 10:30 a.m. For details and membership information, contact Jun Francke 928-277-7215 or jfrancke.sf@gmail.com.

Living Free: This fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be Aug. 15 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

In our tumultuous times, Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, will be discussing Re-eh this weekend on how to be respectful to all and how to avoid supporting idolatry. We choose living life. Details, consultations, and discussions are now by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. Be safe!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Gaining the Vote: How one woman and lots of women changed everything. Rev. Patty Willis tells how one woman changed our history. Let’s catch the energy of that time.

St. Luke’s Episcopal, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. Where traditional worship encounters contemporary ideas. Visit stlukesprescott.church for message from Fr. Pierre-Henry, weekly service available on our YouTube channel. Food Pantry Fridays, 9 to noon; donations accepted Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m.; or you can donate money by mail to address above.

The Prescott Corps of The Salvation Army would like to invite everyone to join us at 11 a.m. in person at 237 S. Montezuma or on our Facebook page to meet our new Corps Officers, Capts. Tony and Tammy Poe. Capt. Tony will continue his series on Nehemiah.

A Place You Can Belong. A Place to Worship, Grow and Serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Prescott Nazarene worship Sunday, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted online at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church’s Blessing Bags is under way. Useful 5L Orange wet bags are ready for distribution to people in hard times and will be distributed anonymously by church members as they are needed. Bags contain hygiene supplies, beverage, food, first aid items and socks. 928-778-9122.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott. Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m.; Wednesday service is at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish offers daily Mass (up to 25% of church capacity) at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Weekend Masses are Saturday 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7, 9 and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish), and 5 p.m. Masses are live-streamed to the Parish Facebook page.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

Firm Foundation Bible Church has restarted its midweek ministries. Youth group meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. and adult study of the book of Job is Thursday at 7 p.m. Join us for great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley. The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact the church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

Prescott United Methodist Church — Looking Back: Moving Forward Celebrating 150 years in Prescott, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to hold both traditional and contemporary worship services online each Sunday. Visit our website at emmanuellutheranpv.org.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday’s worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com.

The doors at Heights Church are still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org. For more information, call 928-445-4555.