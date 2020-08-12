OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 12
Board of Supervisors proclaims Aug. 9-15 Community Health Center Week

“Community Health Centers: Lighting the Way for Healthier Communities Today and in the Future” is the theme for National Health Center Week (NHCW), which takes place Aug. 9-15.

Originally Published: August 12, 2020 8:15 p.m.

On Aug. 5, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation on behalf of Community Health Center of Yavapai to highlight National Health Center Week 2020 in Yavapai County.

“Community Health Centers: Lighting the Way for Healthier Communities Today and in the Future” is the theme for National Health Center Week (NHCW), which takes place Aug. 9-15.

National Health Center Week is an annual celebration dedicated to showcasing the highly effective and innovative Community Health Center model of care, according to a news release.

Community Health Centers such as Community Health Center of Yavapai serve as a beacon of equity, strength, and care in our communities. This year, National Health Center Week would like to honor all frontline providers and staff who are courageously working amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, National Health Center Week 2020 would like to honor the many lives lost to the ongoing crisis.

During this week of remembrance, health centers across the nation are asking individuals to light a candle for those community health leaders and patients that we have lost. As we commemorate those lives and celebrate the future of Community Health, NHCW aims to shine a light across the country that will embody the future of primary health care access for underserved populations.

This year, Community Health Center of Yavapai is celebrating 17 years of service to Yavapai County residents. What started as an all-volunteer effort on behalf of three college nursing students, has grown into a community resource that served more than 13,000 patients in 2019 alone, of which 39% were uninsured.

Community Health Center of Yavapai is a federally qualified health center with locations in Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Cottonwood. It is managed cooperatively by Yavapai County Arizona and the Prescott Free Clinic Board of Directors. CHCY welcomes all patients and accepts most major insurance, Medicaid and AHCCCS plans. Sliding fee discount program is available to qualified individuals. Services include: Primary Care, Dental Care, Behavioral Health, Pediatric and Prenatal Services, Gynecology and Reproductive Health Services, and the Well Woman HealthCheck program. Call 928-583-1000 or visit www.CHCY.org.

