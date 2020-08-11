Prescott Valley Police search for endangered 16-year-old runaway girl; asks public for help

Prescott Valley Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old Prescott Valley girl, who reportedly has mental health issues and is presumed to be a runaway, according to a department news release Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11.

The girl identified as Kayla Cox apparently left her home on Agua Fria Drive in Prescott Valley sometime after 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, and has not returned, the release stated.

“It is possible that Kayla is in the Phoenix or El Mirage area,” Prescott Valley Police spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said in a statement. “Kayla has diagnosed mental illness and has a history of suicide attempts. Kayla is also diabetic and left without her insulin.”

Ferguson said Cox does not have a cellphone or other electronic devices to reach out and make contact with anyone.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267 and reference the case number, DR 20-2957.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The Daily Courier generally does not publish stories about runaway teens unless they are identified as “endangered” by law enforcement.