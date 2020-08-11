OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 11
Obituary: Andrea Jane Nelson

Andrea Jane Nelson

Andrea Jane Nelson

Originally Published: August 11, 2020 5:49 p.m.

Andrea Jane Nelson, 73, passed away July 28, 2020, at home with her family by her side.

Andrea was born to Andrew and Doris Patterson on December 18, 1947, in San Diego, California.

She graduated from San Diego State in 1969 and married Rick Nelson on April 21, of that same year.

They moved to Los Angeles after she graduated. She was devoted to her Christian life and was ready to go home to be with her parents and her brother, after her long battle with cancer.

Andrea is survived by her husband of 51 years, Rick; her son Scott, of Los Angeles, and her daughter Heidi, four grandchildren, Shayanne, Meehra, Courtney and Sydney. Andrea worked many jobs over the years. She was a teacher’s assistant for 24 years for LAUSD in Los Angeles.

Andrea and Rick moved to Prescott in 1995 after Rick’s retirement.

Andrea held many jobs in Prescott, a juvenile jailer, drug counselor, and adult probation officer.

Her favorite place to volunteer after retirement was PASS, Prescott Area Shelter Services. She volunteered there for 12 years and it was the highlight of her week.

A special thanks to the Staff of Maggie’s Hospice for their loving support and caring for her and the family at a time of need.

Andrea will be cremated and will be interred at the Prescott VA Cemetery where her Mom and Dad are. She will be there when Rick arrives and they will be together again.

Andrea requested no flowers, gifts, or cards. But in lieu, please donate to PASS, 336 N. Rush St., Prescott, AZ 86301, or Maggie’s Hospice, 306 N. Virginia St., Prescott, AZ 86301 in Andrea’s name. Andrea, God has opened his arms to you as you did to so many. You will be missed by many.

Information provided by survivors.

