Dewey-Humboldt council reviewing preliminary drawings for new Town Hall facility

The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council is tentatively scheduled to vote on the preliminary drawings of a new Town Hall facility at their Aug. 18 council meeting. (Town of Dewey-Humboldt)

Originally Published: August 11, 2020 3:15 p.m.

Preliminary drawings of the new Dewey-Humboldt Town Hall facility, to be located at 12938 E. Main St. in Humboldt, are available for review at Town Hall and online at www.dhaz.gov.

Town Council members will review the preliminary drawings at the Aug. 11 council meeting, according to a news release.

Comments can be made at the meeting or can be submitted in advance to Town Clerk Tim Mattix, at TimMattix@dhaz.gov.

The Town Council is tentatively scheduled to vote on the preliminary drawings at the Aug. 18 council meeting.

As per Mayor Terry Nolan’s Supplemental Proclamation No. 6 extending the Town’s original Proclamation and Declaration of Emergency with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak through Aug. 31, Town Hall phones will be answered during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday), and Town Hall will be open by appointment only.

Please call Dewey-Humboldt Town Hall at 928-632-7362 to schedule an appointment to view the preliminary drawings.

Information provided by Town of Dewey-Humboldt.

photo

Comments about the preliminary drawings of a new Dewey-Humboldt Town Hall can be made at the Aug. 18 meeting or can be submitted in advance to Town Clerk Tim Mattix, at TimMattix@dhaz.gov. (Town of Dewey-Humboldt)

