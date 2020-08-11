COVID-19 Update: State announces benchmarks to reopen paused businesses

Yavapai County has recorded 2,040 positive cases of COVID-19, up 14 overnight, and one additional confirmed death, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Yavapai County has tested 32,092 residents with 203 new tests reported, 750 recovered, and 68 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus is caring for seven COVID-19 patients; East Campus four and four persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA has two COVID-19 patients an no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,276,952 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 188,737 positive results (up 1,214 since Monday), and 4,199 deaths, up 45 overnight.

BENCHMARKS FOR REOPENING PAUSED BUSINESSES

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has announced public health recommendations for the eventual safe reopening of paused businesses in the state of Arizona. Paused businesses currently include gyms and fitness clubs/centers, indoor theaters, waters parks and tubing operators, and bars.

ADHS has been working with several of these industries on guidelines for an eventual reopening and is recommending the following plan based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the White House Coronavirus Task Force metrics, and expert advice from the medical and public health community.

The benchmarks are classified into minimal, moderate, and substantial transmission categories as defined by the CDC. Using public health data to inform these benchmarks, Arizona is currently in the substantial transmission phase. Yavapai and La Paz are the only Arizona counties in moderate or minimal transmission phases.

Upon this initial two-week review, ADHS advises keeping these restrictions in place for the time being but is providing the following metrics on the chart below for industry leaders and businesses to understand when a general reopening could be considered. Businesses have the opportunity through the attestation process for review of individual circumstances if they are denied the ability to reopen for public health reasons.

All three of the following benchmarks must be met for 14 days, with a 12-day reporting lag period to move from a higher transmission phase to a lower one.

Upon reopening, all industries must implement the safety protocols and guidelines prescribed by ADHS and must submit an attestation form stating they are in compliance. The attestation form shall be posted in a visible location in the facility. Additional details can be found in the ADHS COVID-19 Guidance for Businesses on https://www.azdhs.gov.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will hold more Testing Blitz events in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next three Saturdays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.