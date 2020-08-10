Yavapai County again imposes county-wide fire ban

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown on Monday morning, Aug. 10, reinstated a county-wide fire ban because of the drier-than-normal conditions the county has experienced during the 2020 monsoon thus far.

The ban was reinstated effective 10 a.m. Monday after Yavapai County Emergency Management Officer Ron Sauntman determined that a fire emergency exists in Yavapai County, a county news release stated.

Fire and shooting restrictions were lifted by the Prescott National Forest Service on Aug. 1, but with no moisture since then from monsoon activity, Yavapai County officials felt restrictions should be reapplied.

County officials say they based their determination on the likelihood that the Prescott and Coconino national forests will again impose their own fire ban, which will be effective on or about Aug. 12-14, the news release added.

“Fire managers have determined that key criteria will be reached or near enough to warrant taking these restrictive actions,” Yavapai County spokesperson David McAtee said in a statement.

Key criteria for a fire ban include a lack of precipitation in the monsoon season, escalating fire-weather conditions, the potential need for firefighting resources across the region and the nation, strained resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and visitors’ increased use of the forest.

“Neighboring jurisdictions and agencies with wildland fire responsibility are discussing reentering into 2020 fire restrictions as part of a continued collaboration in community and resource protection,” McAtee said in a statement. “We work closely with our partners to support our shared interest in fire prevention and reducing the risk of human-caused wildfires across the landscape.”

County officials add that they make their decisions and timing on implementing fire restrictions after frequent discussions with officials from neighboring national forests, the Bureau of Land Management and other federal land agencies, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, and local fire departments.

The current fire ban covers the following cities and towns in Yavapai County: Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Cordes Junction, Black Canyon City, Congress, North Wickenburg, Peeples Valley, Yarnell, Wilhoit, Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde, and the unincorporated areas within them.