Chino Valley man assaulted after protecting neighbor’s property; YCSO seeks suspects

A group of unknown suspects allegedly assaulted and injured a man who was trying to protect his neighbor’s property in west Chino Valley at around 10:45 p.m. Aug. 6, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release Aug. 10.

The alleged felony-level assault of the 53-year-old victim occurred at Longbranch Trail near Bandit Ridge Road, the news release added.

When YCSO deputies responded to the victim’s home, they say they saw that his face was swollen with a bleeding laceration on his right cheek and other extensive cuts.

The victim told deputies that his neighbor owns a lookout area on Longbranch Trail, which he watches for trespassers when the neighbor is away.

YCSO deputies say that there have been concerns in the neighborhood about ongoing drug and criminal activity. When the victim went to his neighbor’s property and asked the suspects to leave, they assaulted him, the news release states.

The victim told deputies that he remembered four men and assorted vehicles on the property when the alleged assault occurred. Those vehicles included a red dirt bike, an ATV and a light-colored, older body-style, two-door Jeep, possibly a Cherokee.

No photos of the alleged suspects, or their vehicles, were available.

When the victim’s wife told deputies that she had heard yelling from the lookout area, she drove down to the property and found her husband assaulted and injured.

The suspects reportedly left the area at the time that the victim’s wife arrived, so she told deputies that she followed the suspects to Road 2 South and Reed Road, where they became separated and drove off in different directions.

She then returned to the scene of the assault to give first aid to her husband, who later went to the hospital.

In a follow-up interview with the victim, YCSO deputies say he recalled that one suspect had referred to himself as Ross and that the main aggressor was named Cody. The victim says Cody had dirty-blond hair.

The victim also said he remembered a woman who was riding a dirt bike at the scene where the four men were.

Anyone who has information about the suspects should call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or report information anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Online tips may be submitted by clicking on the link at: yavapaisw.com.

A cash reward of as much as $400 will be offered for any tip leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the case.