Bumble Bee Fire east of Crown King now 84% contained, fire officials say

The Bumble Bee Fire, located 10 miles east of Crown King, has burned nearly 3,000 acres, but it is now 84% contained, fire officials stated in a news release on Aug. 10.

Arizona Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Commander Rob Roy Williams added in the release that firefighters this past Saturday worked long and hard in triple-digit heat to get the fire “to a high level of containment,” while “reducing the threat to area communities.”

About 130 personnel fought the fire, the news release stated, and no residents have been evacuated.

Over the weekend, firefighters from the Bumble Bee Fire also had to respond to new fires in the area, the news release added.

Those fires included the Canyon Fire, which started Saturday on the east side of Interstate 17, and the Hackberry Fire, which on Sunday threatened the Spring Ridge Academy in Spring Valley, located north of the fire.

Firefighters say they will patrol and monitor the fire perimeter, looking for any heat that may threaten the containment line. Fire resources will be available to respond to new fires in the area, the news release stated.

Bumble Bee Road/County Road 59 remains closed between Maggie Mine Road at its south and Crown King Road at its north, the news release stated. Maggie Mine Road remains open for travel to Black Canyon City and the Crown King Road is open, the news release added. Closures were to be lifted by 8 p.m. Monday.

The human-caused Bumble Fee Fire reportedly started in high-desert grass and brush on Aug. 7, but the fire remains under investigation.

REMINDERS

• Fire officials are reminding the public that wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.” Flying private drones around or near a wildfire is prohibited by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and Arizona law.

• Fire danger remains high. Use caution during recreational activities or while working outdoors. Check for fire restrictions or information on fire activity around Arizona by visiting: wildlandfire.az.gov.

• Bumble Bee Fire Information may be found at: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6930/.

• For more information, sign up for Yavapai County’s Code Red Emergency Alert System at: ycsoaz.gov/community/Emergency-Preparedness/Emergency-Notification-System.

• Learn more about Arizona's Ready-Set-Go program at: ein.az.gov/ready-set-go.