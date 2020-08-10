OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 10
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bumble Bee Fire east of Crown King now 84% contained, fire officials say

The Bumblebee wildfire was first spotted at about 9:44 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in the area of milemarker 4 on Bumblebee Road - two to three miles from the town of Cleator. (Courtesy)

The Bumblebee wildfire was first spotted at about 9:44 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in the area of milemarker 4 on Bumblebee Road - two to three miles from the town of Cleator. (Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: August 10, 2020 7:42 p.m.

The Bumble Bee Fire, located 10 miles east of Crown King, has burned nearly 3,000 acres, but it is now 84% contained, fire officials stated in a news release on Aug. 10.

Arizona Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Commander Rob Roy Williams added in the release that firefighters this past Saturday worked long and hard in triple-digit heat to get the fire “to a high level of containment,” while “reducing the threat to area communities.”

About 130 personnel fought the fire, the news release stated, and no residents have been evacuated.

Over the weekend, firefighters from the Bumble Bee Fire also had to respond to new fires in the area, the news release added.

Those fires included the Canyon Fire, which started Saturday on the east side of Interstate 17, and the Hackberry Fire, which on Sunday threatened the Spring Ridge Academy in Spring Valley, located north of the fire.

Firefighters say they will patrol and monitor the fire perimeter, looking for any heat that may threaten the containment line. Fire resources will be available to respond to new fires in the area, the news release stated.

Bumble Bee Road/County Road 59 remains closed between Maggie Mine Road at its south and Crown King Road at its north, the news release stated. Maggie Mine Road remains open for travel to Black Canyon City and the Crown King Road is open, the news release added. Closures were to be lifted by 8 p.m. Monday.

The human-caused Bumble Fee Fire reportedly started in high-desert grass and brush on Aug. 7, but the fire remains under investigation.

REMINDERS

• Fire officials are reminding the public that wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.” Flying private drones around or near a wildfire is prohibited by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and Arizona law.

• Fire danger remains high. Use caution during recreational activities or while working outdoors. Check for fire restrictions or information on fire activity around Arizona by visiting: wildlandfire.az.gov.

• Bumble Bee Fire Information may be found at: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6930/.

• For more information, sign up for Yavapai County’s Code Red Emergency Alert System at: ycsoaz.gov/community/Emergency-Preparedness/Emergency-Notification-System.

• Learn more about Arizona's Ready-Set-Go program at: ein.az.gov/ready-set-go.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Update: Bumblebee Fire still active south of Prescott
SA Hill fire results in 'successful outcomes,' now 75 percent contained
SA Hill fire results in 'successful outcomes,' now 75 percent contained
Forest Service reports 'successful outcomes' during battle of SA Hill fire
Gladiator Fire now 50 percent contained
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries