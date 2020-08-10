56 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Yavapai County over weekend; see testing update

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 56 over the weekend, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, Aug. 10.

The county has tested 31,889 residents, 2,024 positive cases, 717 recovered, and 67 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus is caring for eight COVID-19 patients; East Campus five and no persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports three COVID-19 hospitalizations and two PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients or PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,267,470 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 187,523 positive results (up 2,470 since Friday), and 4,154 deaths, up 73 over the weekend.

TESTING UPDATE

Spectrum Healthcare’s testing blitz this past Saturday tested 203 individuals at their Prescott site, and 102 at the Cottonwood location, YCCHS said in the release. They are already receiving results from those tests from LabCorps and will continue the blitz testing the next three Saturdays in August. See below for times and locations.

Thumb Butte Medical is offering drive-up nasal swab testing Monday through Friday this week at the Prescott location, 3124 Willow Creek Rd, with same-day results.

Sonora Quest reports that it has three new dedicated COVID-19 production lines running with a focus on optimizing workflow. As additional testing lines are implemented over the coming weeks, Sonora Quest will continue to increase testing capacity.

• Capacity will continue to increase as additional testing lines are added until a capacity of 60,000 tests per day is reached on Aug. 31.

• Sonora Quest’s ability to reach a 60,000 tests per day capacity greatly positions Arizona’s readiness should the state experience a second wave of COVID resurgence.

• Additionally, Sonora Quest has hired and trained more than 200 additional employees (full-time and temporary) to support the expansion in COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAYS

Spectrum Healthcare will hold more Testing Blitz events in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next four Saturdays, Aug. 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• Food Sharing in Prescott Valley: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Albertsons.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.