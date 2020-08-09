OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 09
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona reports 816 new coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 9, 2020 5:11 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 816 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 13 more deaths amid slowing of the state's coronavirus outbreak.

The Arizona Department of Health Services' latest figures increased the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 186,923 and the reported death toll to 4,150.

It's the first time since June 8 that fewer than 1,000 new cases were reported.

Yavapai County Community Health Services does not report local county numbers during the weekend. Watch dCourier.com on Monday morning for the latest update on COVID-19 in Yavapai County.

The state reported 625 new cases on June 29, but a reporting partner missed the deadline to be included in the cases that day.

The rolling seven-day average for newly reported cases was 1,300.71 on Saturday, the lowest since June 16.

The seven-day average of newly reported deaths was 55.71.

Health officials said COIVD-19 hospitalizations and related usage of intensive care beds and ventilators began to drop in Arizona in the middle of last month.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

517 Arizona inmates positive amid slowing coronavirus spread
COVID-19 Update: Arizona reports 1,054 more cases, 56 more deaths
Arizona surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continues
Arizona officials say number of COVID-19 cases tops 100,000
State Update: Arizona coronavirus death toll rises by 3, now at 1,186
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries