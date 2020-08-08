Stage I fire restrictions likely to be reinstated, Prescott Forest officials say

Prescott National Forest Fire Managers plan to reinstate stage 1 fire restrictions due to minimal monsoon moisture received this year, less than two weeks after fire restrictions were lifted, Prescott National Forest officials announced Friday, Aug. 7.

Fire restrictions were lifted on Aug. 1 due to the monsoons bringing rain to the Prescott and central Arizona fire region. But with no moisture since then, campfire, smoking and shooting restrictions will likely go back into effect next week, Aug. 12-14, officials said.

Fire managers have determined that key criteria will be reached or near enough to warrant taking these restrictive actions, according to fire officials. These “keys” include lack of moisture this time of year, escalating fire weather conditions, the potential commitment of firefighting regional and national resources and increased forest visitor use.

Neighboring jurisdictions and agencies with wildland fire responsibility are discussing entering into fire restrictions as part of continued collaboration in community and resource protection, Prescott National Forest spokesperson Debbie Maneely said in a statement Friday.

“We work closely with our partners to support our shared interest in fire prevention and reducing the risk of human-caused wildfires across the landscape,” Maneely said.

Decisions regarding timing to implement fire restrictions are made after frequent communication with neighboring National Forests, Bureau of Land Management and other Federal Land Agencies, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Yavapai County Emergency Services, and local fire departments, the news release explains.

“Your firefighters appreciate your cooperation and vigilance toward the threat of unwanted wildfires,” Maneely said. “Fire restrictions do not prevent wildfires. It is every camper’s responsibility to properly maintain and extinguish a campfire to prevent wildfires.”

More information about the restrictions is expected Monday, Aug. 10.