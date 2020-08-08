OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 08
School leaders call on community to follow health protocols — so schools can reopen

Tri-city area school district superintendents, from left, John Pothast with Humboldt Unified, John Scholl with Chino Valley Unified, and Joe Howard with Prescott Unified. (Courier file photos)

Tri-city area school district superintendents, from left, John Pothast with Humboldt Unified, John Scholl with Chino Valley Unified, and Joe Howard with Prescott Unified. (Courier file photos)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 8, 2020 6:30 p.m.

The long-awaited health metrics from the state Department of Health affirm what public school leaders across the area already know — schools cannot open until COVID-19 spread is more under control.

For parents and students, however, the metrics aren’t much help with their planning and schedules. Other than in Humboldt Unified School District where the Governing Board opted to delay in-person instruction until at least until after the fall break, districts are operating on a two-week timeline rooted in recommended health metrics.

“We haven’t started the clock,” said Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent John Scholl of his district that officially begins remote, online instruction on Monday, Aug. 10.

In messages to some 2,300 district families, Scholl said district leaders explained this instruction will be the plan for at least the first two weeks. The schedule going forward will then be evaluated based on the state’s three-fold health metrics — less than 7% positive testing rates, no more than 100 infections per 100,000 population, and less than 10% of all hospital visits related to COVID-19.

The state’s health metrics are not a mandate, but most area district and charter leaders said they intend to rely on these guidelines before any reopening.

“We all wish we had crystal balls,” HUSD Superintendent John Pothast said.

HUSD is the only area district that opted before school started on Aug. 3 to extend its remote learning period through mid-October.

The school board’s rationale is setting at least some timetable for students, parents and faculty some stability given the unpredictability of this novel coronavirus.

For now, state health leaders do not think any district is ready based on current COVID-19 cases.

In Yavapai County, Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton said the infection rate is now at about 30 new cases a day, still higher than the state Department of Health’s desired rate. The positive test rate is now at 7.8%. The Health Department wants the rate below 7% before schools can reopen.

Horton said the county is clearly making progress, but it’s still too early to set firm return dates.

“I’m glad we now have some kind of metrics to base our decisions on, but this situation is still fluid,” Pothast said. “We are constantly reassessing what’s going on and how we go forward.”

Scholl said the two-week remote learning schedule allows time to watch the metrics, and offer leaders time to evaluate next steps.

Like his colleagues, Scholl was clear that there will need to be some transition time between home-based, remote learning and bringing students back to campus on a full-time basis.

“This is not something we can turn around on a dime,” Scholl noted.

Prescott Unified School District Joe Howard said he is “grateful for the direction, for sure” but there remains a lot of intangibles, the biggest one being the infection rate percentages.

In a meeting this past week, Howard informed his board he would predict a two-week transition period between the all-remote learning to a new model once the health parameters allow. With this data, he said he expects that time frame will become more obvious as the benchmarks are calculated on a similar time period. For certain, he said, the district will be in constant communication with its families about projected time frames for any reopening models.

As eager as people are to resume their pre-COVID lives, school and health leaders advise the key is for everyone to embrace proper health protocols. Nationally, COVID-19 outbreaks tend to occur where large numbers congregate together.

School leaders said as their campuses will be home to large numbers of children and staff they need to be as diligent as possible to limit exposure and infection.

Howard analogized it to watching a football game.

“We’re moving up the field, but we’re not there yet,” Howard said.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2041.

