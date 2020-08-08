OFFERS
Sat, Aug. 08
Obituary: Robin Rae Heath
June 1, 1951 - July 3, 2020

Originally Published: August 8, 2020 4:46 p.m.

Robin was born June 1, 1951, to Raymond and Mary Lou Connor. She attended Conneaut High School.

Robin married the finest person she ever met, Dale Heath, on Jan. 19, 1974. After marriage, Robin worked part-time and attended college. She received her Master’s degree in 1982 and practiced as a Master’s level therapist for many years.

Robin’s passion was her horses, especially paint horses. She felt her very best when she was in the saddle. She earned numerous awards in the American Paint Horse Association with each of her three paints.

Robin was also the Historian for the Yavapai Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Robin leaves behind a son, Lee Heath; sister, Cynthia Larick; brother-in-law, Louis Larick; nieces and nephews, Brett, Andrea, Morgan and Connor Larick; sister-in-law, Marcia H. Lee; brother-in-law, Vernon L. Lee; nieces and nephews, Amy, John, Jenna and Jessica Wagenblattand, Tim, Kim, Aidan and Evan Lee.

Information provided by survivors.

