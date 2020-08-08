Obituary: Mollie Sue Pendergast

Hi, everyone, and bye — I hope to see you in heaven — I have left for the big trip. It was a wonderful life, two beautiful children and the love of my life for a companion. I was born into the world in Newport, Arkansas to Robert and Margaret Chisholm in November of 1934.

I loved school, and was almost sad when I had to graduate and enter the vocational world. I did enjoy my first job, then married and moved to California.

Little did I realize when I started working for Knott’s Berry Farm that I would stay for 21 years as Systems Manager for the Food Service Division, working directly for Ken Knott, grandson of Walter Knott (and during which time I did divorce). In the mid-1970s Joe Pendergast consulted to the firm and finally came on board as a Vice President. We married in October 1979, while both employed there — and when Joe left in 1982, I left with him.

We traveled the world as he worked on the design and construction of large themed amusement parks around the world; as I learned local customs and culture (and shopped) while he worked. When we had married, it was in Munich, Germany, at the time of the Oktoberfest, and we returned there nine times to see the latest amusement equipment, celebrate with the many friends we had gained there, and travel all over Europe each time.

For retirement we selected Prescott, Arizona; designed our own “Castle” for personal comfort, and moved into it in August 2004 to further enjoy life.

We both joined a number of organizations, were ordained, and performed as Chaplains for several. We were always together, sharing everything — and now the Lord has called me home. I have left my true love Joe behind for a while, along with my sister, Dorsey Chisholm McGill, my beautiful daughters, Trina Beck and Debra Hutton, and their each two grandsons, Spencer and Sean Beck and Wyatt and Cole Hutton; plus my four loving step-children, Laura Thomas (Mitch), Debra Kemp, Joe Pendergast Jr. (Laura), and Joan Pendergast; and Joe’s four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

It was really a wonderful life — I was truly blessed and am truly thankful for all the magnificent blessings and multitude of wonderful friends that the Lord so graciously bestowed upon me. I thank the world for wondrous memories.

Loving Blessings, Mollie.

Information provided by survivors.