Obituary: Lucille Whitaker

Originally Published: August 8, 2020 4:49 p.m.

Mrs. Lucille Whitaker, 89 of Dewey, Arizona, entered in eternal rest on July 18, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by her family.

Lucille is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Whitaker; two infant sons, James and Thomas; and her two daughters, Mary Cook and Nancy Rose. Lucille is survived by her daughters, Patricia Whitaker, Judy Ratcliff, Lauri Baird (Clint) and Kathy Goolsby (Charles); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Lucille was strong in her love of her family, her faith in God, and could bake a mean cookie. Many days she could be found in her kitchen baking treats for her grandkids and neighbors. Lucille will be deeply missed as she was greatly adored by all those that knew and loved her.

Memorial services to be held in Prescott, on Aug. 13, 2020.

Information provided by survivors.

