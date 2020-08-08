OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 08
Weather  86.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Joseph M. Brissey

Joseph M. Brissey

Joseph M. Brissey

Originally Published: August 8, 2020 4:47 p.m.

Joseph M. Brissey of Chino Valley, went to be with the LORD on Aug. 2, 2020. Joseph was born in Illinois and moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1963 then moved to Chino Valley, in 1975, where he passed away peacefully at home from natural causes with his family by his side.

The Celebration of Life will be Aug. 22, at the Heritage Funeral Home in Chino Valley. Being a Korean War veteran, the service will be followed by a U.S. Military Honor Guard Salute at the Chino Valley Cemetery.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 58 years, Josephine; their 3 children, Samuel, Anna and Genevieve and their spouses, Diana, Eric and Daniel; 4 grandchildren, Sarah, Priscilla, Abigail and Anthony; along with his two brothers, Robert and Tommy.

We will miss him dearly. We all can take comfort in knowing he is now well with the LORD.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

50th Anniversary: Joseph and Josephine Brissey
Obituary: Joseph Vincent 'Joe' Amore
Obituary: John M. Beard
Obituary: Hank Buttler
Obituary: Jim Ming

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries