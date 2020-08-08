Obituary: Joseph M. Brissey

Joseph M. Brissey of Chino Valley, went to be with the LORD on Aug. 2, 2020. Joseph was born in Illinois and moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1963 then moved to Chino Valley, in 1975, where he passed away peacefully at home from natural causes with his family by his side.

The Celebration of Life will be Aug. 22, at the Heritage Funeral Home in Chino Valley. Being a Korean War veteran, the service will be followed by a U.S. Military Honor Guard Salute at the Chino Valley Cemetery.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 58 years, Josephine; their 3 children, Samuel, Anna and Genevieve and their spouses, Diana, Eric and Daniel; 4 grandchildren, Sarah, Priscilla, Abigail and Anthony; along with his two brothers, Robert and Tommy.

We will miss him dearly. We all can take comfort in knowing he is now well with the LORD.

